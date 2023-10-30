November 3: Queer History Walk with AQuA

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
October 30, 2023
November 3: Queer History Walk with AQuA

The Australian Queer Archives (AQuA) are hosting their beloved (and free!) Queer History Walk through the Melbourne CBD, reveling in Melbourne’s Queer history as they reveal significant sites across the city. Beginning at the State Library of Victoria, join your guide to discover the hidden queer histories of Melbourne. Remember to bring a bottle of water and wear adequate sun protection (or rain protection – this is a Queer history of Melbourne after all!)

When: November 3, 2023, 10 am – 11 am
Where: Meet in front of the State Library of Victoria, 328 Swanston St, Melbourne
Tickets: Free spaces are very limited so book to avoid disappointment!
Accessibility: “Attendees will need to be comfortable participating in an approximately 1km walk”

You May Also Like

Event will be held on :

Event Date : 2023-11-03
Event Time : 0:00:00

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

November 18: Free Minus18 Summer Qamp Screening
October 30, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

November 18: Free Minus18 Summer Qamp Screening
Melbourne Screen What's on
November 4: BONEZ Alternative Queer Party
October 30, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

November 4: BONEZ Alternative Queer Party
Melbourne Sound What's on
November 11: Le Disco Bruno
October 30, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

November 11: Le Disco Bruno
Melbourne Scene What's on
November 2: Orlando the Musical
October 30, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

November 2: Orlando the Musical
Melbourne Stage What's on
November 2: Queer Social with Laneway Learning at LOEV Moorabbin
October 30, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

November 2: Queer Social with Laneway Learning at LOEV Moorabbin
Melbourne Scene What's on
November 20: Trans Day of Remembrance Vigil
October 30, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

November 20: Trans Day of Remembrance Vigil
Melbourne What's on