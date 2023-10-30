November 3: Queer History Walk with AQuA

The Australian Queer Archives (AQuA) are hosting their beloved (and free!) Queer History Walk through the Melbourne CBD, reveling in Melbourne’s Queer history as they reveal significant sites across the city. Beginning at the State Library of Victoria, join your guide to discover the hidden queer histories of Melbourne. Remember to bring a bottle of water and wear adequate sun protection (or rain protection – this is a Queer history of Melbourne after all!)

When: November 3, 2023, 10 am – 11 am

Where: Meet in front of the State Library of Victoria, 328 Swanston St, Melbourne

Tickets: Free – spaces are very limited so book to avoid disappointment!

Accessibility: “Attendees will need to be comfortable participating in an approximately 1km walk”