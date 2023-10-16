November 9: Sydney Queer Irish Drag Trivia Night

The famous Sydney Queer Irish Quiz is back for 2023!

Hosted by Miranda Fair, Australia’s only Mid-Century Modern Drag Queen.

Expect raffles, prizes, and plenty surprises!

All money raised will help support Sydney Queer Irish’s Sydney monthly calendar of events.

Book a table with your mates or fly solo to join a table on the night – 100% Craic is guaranteed!

Individuals $25, Table of 4 $80, Table of 6 $100

For more information and tickets click here.

When: November 9 at 6:30pm

Where: Beresford Hotel Upstairs, 354 Bourke St, Surry Hills, NSW