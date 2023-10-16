November 9: Sydney Queer Irish Drag Trivia Night

Scene Sydney What's on
Douglas Magaletti
October 16, 2023
November 9: Sydney Queer Irish Drag Trivia Night
Image: Sydney Queer Irish Facebook

The famous Sydney Queer Irish Quiz is back for 2023!

Hosted by Miranda Fair, Australia’s only Mid-Century Modern Drag Queen.

Expect raffles, prizes, and plenty surprises!

All money raised will help support Sydney Queer Irish’s Sydney monthly calendar of events.

Book a table with your mates or fly solo to join a table on the night – 100% Craic is guaranteed!

Individuals $25, Table of 4 $80, Table of 6 $100

For more information and tickets click here. 

When: November 9 at 6:30pm

Where: Beresford Hotel Upstairs, 354 Bourke St, Surry Hills, NSW

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Everything Under the Moon Book Launch
October 16, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Everything Under the Moon Book Launch
Melbourne Scene What's on
November 4: Miss Sporties 2023
October 15, 2023 | Justin Cooper

November 4: Miss Sporties 2023
Brisbane Scene Stage What's on
October 29: Fluffy’s Halloween Ball
October 14, 2023 | Justin Cooper

October 29: Fluffy’s Halloween Ball
Brisbane Scene Sound Stage What's on
October 28: Sydney Queer Irish Presents ‘BitchCraft’
October 12, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

October 28: Sydney Queer Irish Presents ‘BitchCraft’
Scene Sydney What's on
October 27: Big Bingay Halloween Extravaganza
October 11, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

October 27: Big Bingay Halloween Extravaganza
Scene Sydney What's on
LOEV Halloween Bash
October 10, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

LOEV Halloween Bash
Melbourne Scene What's on