Nurse Blake Returns To Australia For Mardi Gras

Comedian, creator, and healthcare advocate, Nurse Blake, returns to Australia with his new show Shock Advised. After selling out his tour last year, Nurse Blake is back to share new nursing stories with a comedic twist.

Before establishing his career in comedy, Blake Lynch (a.k.a Nurse Blake) worked in trauma centres around the US. To cope with the stress of nursing, he began posting light-hearted comedy videos online that connected with nurses, nursing students, and healthcare workers around the globe. This earned Nurse Blake 3.5M followers on social media.

As a passionate healthcare advocate, Nurse Blake also managed several large programs, including The Banned4Life Project, which ended an outdated FDA blood donor policy.

For Mardi Gras 2024, Nurse Blake will take to the Australian stage to connect with more nurses through his humour and inspiration. Join the hilarious action across various venues packed with healthcare workers having a blast!

Brisbane: Thursday 22nd February, Fortitude Music Hall

Melbourne: Saturday 24th February, Hamer Hall

Sydney: Thursday 29th February, Sydney Opera House

More information at www.sydneyoperahouse.com/comedy/nurse-blake






