Nurse Blake Shocked Advised Tour : Pride Guide 2024

Jasmine Simmons
February 10, 2024
Creator, comedian, and healthcare professional, Nurse Blake, is on his way to Australia for his Shocked Advised Tour. As a proud gay man and advocate, he exudes authenticity and passion for the LGBTQ+ community and equality.

In 2015, Blake played a major role in the successful fight to end America’s gay blood banned-for-life policy. His lighthearted humour is centred around nursing which has connected nurses, nursing students, and healthcare workers around the world.

When: February 29, 2024 from 8pm – 10pm

Where: Sydney Concert Hall, Sydney Opera House, Bennelong Point

