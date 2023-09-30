October 1: Big Gay Day 2023 Official After Party

Keep Big Gay Day 2023 celebrations going, with Poof Doof’s official After Party at the Wickham, Brisbane. Themed “Neon Rodeo,” expect music talent from across the country, who are joined by gogo dancers throughout the night.

Music from Catch Argonaut, Dutch Kiss, Dolly Llama, and Jimi The Kween. Performances from Coco Ray, Gogo Bumhole, Poledancing Panda, Ruby Slippers and more. Free entry for Big Gay Day ticket holders.

When: Sunday, October 1 at 9pm

Where: The Wickham, 308 Wickham St Fortitude Valley QLD 4006