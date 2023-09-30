October 1: Big Gay Day 2023 Official After Party

Brisbane Scene Sound Stage What's on
Justin Cooper
September 30, 2023
October 1: Big Gay Day 2023 Official After Party
Image: The Wickham/Facebook

Keep Big Gay Day 2023 celebrations going, with Poof Doof’s official After Party at the Wickham, Brisbane. Themed “Neon Rodeo,” expect music talent from across the country, who are joined by gogo dancers throughout the night.

Music from Catch Argonaut, Dutch Kiss, Dolly Llama, and Jimi The Kween. Performances from Coco Ray, Gogo Bumhole, Poledancing Panda, Ruby Slippers and more. Free entry for Big Gay Day ticket holders.

Image: The Wickham/Facebook

When: Sunday, October 1 at 9pm

Where: The Wickham, 308 Wickham St Fortitude Valley QLD 4006

 

You May Also Like

Event will be held on :

Event Date : 2023-10-01
Event Time : 0:00:00

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Queer Em’body’ment – Photography Exhibition
September 29, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Queer Em’body’ment – Photography Exhibition
Melbourne Scene What's on
Arcoíris Queer Latin Party: Barbie Sangrienta
September 29, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Arcoíris Queer Latin Party: Barbie Sangrienta
Melbourne Scene What's on
Le Freak – Melbourne Fringe Festival
September 29, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Le Freak – Melbourne Fringe Festival
Melbourne Stage What's on
Kylie Minogue’s Tension Races To UK Number 1
September 28, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

Kylie Minogue’s Tension Races To UK Number 1
Arts & Entertainment Sound
October 28: Club Worship Halloween 
September 28, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

October 28: Club Worship Halloween 
Scene Stage Sydney What's on
October 1: Queer Kingdom At Stonewall
September 28, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

October 1: Queer Kingdom At Stonewall
Scene Stage Sydney What's on