October 26: Queer Hallows Eve

Kickstarting Halloween festivities, bmdotcom brings together a line up of local gender-diverse/queer musicians with Queer Hallows Eve, at The Bearded Lady. The live alternative music event features multiple queer and inclusive artists, celebrating diversity and queer expression on stage. Encouraging audiences to get dressed-up in their Halloween attire, start your celebrations off with some incredible live performances.

Queer Hallows Eve line up includes; noise-rock trio, xwheredjentwolfx; progressive rock group, The Melancholiac; industrial pop-rock creative, ZZADE; and punk-rock headliners, Feral Fatigue.

For more information and tickets, got to their Eventbrite page. Click here.

When: Thursday, October 26 at 7pm

Where: The Bearded Lady, 138 Boundary St, West End QLD 4101

Tickets: $15+bf (at the time of publication)