October 26: Queer Hallows Eve

Brisbane Sound Stage What's on
Justin Cooper
October 8, 2023
October 26: Queer Hallows Eve
Image: The Bearded Lady/Facebook

Kickstarting Halloween festivities, bmdotcom brings together a line up of local gender-diverse/queer musicians with Queer Hallows Eve, at The Bearded Lady. The live alternative music event features multiple queer and inclusive artists, celebrating diversity and queer expression on stage. Encouraging audiences to get dressed-up in their Halloween attire, start your celebrations off with some incredible live performances.

Queer Hallows Eve line up includes; noise-rock trio, xwheredjentwolfx; progressive rock group, The Melancholiac; industrial pop-rock creative, ZZADE; and punk-rock headliners, Feral Fatigue.

For more information and tickets, got to their Eventbrite page. Click here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by brisbane music scene (@bmdotcom)

When: Thursday, October 26 at 7pm

Where: The Bearded Lady, 138 Boundary St, West End QLD 4101

Tickets: $15+bf (at the time of publication)

 

You May Also Like

Event will be held on :

Event Date : 2023-10-26
Event Time : 0:00:00

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

October 14: Rugger Bugger Brisbane Hustlers
October 7, 2023 | Justin Cooper

October 14: Rugger Bugger Brisbane Hustlers
Brisbane What's on
October 14: Parramatta Pride Picnic 2023
October 5, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

October 14: Parramatta Pride Picnic 2023
Scene Sound Sydney What's on
Slay 2 Stay Season Four: Every Wednesday At Universal Sydney
October 4, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Slay 2 Stay Season Four: Every Wednesday At Universal Sydney
Scene Sound Stage Sydney What's on
November 11: CLUB 4A Forever After
October 4, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

November 11: CLUB 4A Forever After
Scene Sound Sydney What's on
November 18: Club Dakar Queer Arab Party
October 4, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

November 18: Club Dakar Queer Arab Party
Scene Sydney What's on
Miriam Margolyes On Love, Sex And Coming Out
October 3, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

Miriam Margolyes On Love, Sex And Coming Out
Arts & Entertainment Screen