October 28: The Horror Ball

This Halloween, dress up and show out at the Horror Ball at Wickham, Brisbane.

Blending horror and glamour, this special event features amazing music talent and drag stars. Horror Ball is headlined by Yuri Guaii, from RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under. Additional performers include Dads Mayo, Babydoll, Asphyxia, Dahlia Dyer, and more to be announced.

For more information and tickets, visit The Wickham website. Click here.

When: Saturday, October 28 at 7pm

Where: The Wickham, 308 Wickham St Fortitude Valley QLD 4006

Tickets: $29.90-$34.90