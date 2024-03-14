Our Choices – Conversations With The LGBTQI Community About Palliative Care

Melbourne What's on
Douglas Magaletti
March 14, 2024
Our Choices – Conversations With The LGBTQI Community About Palliative Care
Image: Palliative Care Victoria Facebook

In commemoration of Cultural Diversity Week, Palliative Care Victoria and AGMC (Australian GLBTIQ Multicultural Council) present a free special event, Our Choices – Conversations with the LGBTQIA+ Community About Palliative Care. 

According to organisers, This event presents “a valuable opportunity to build on the insights of the ‘My Choice of Care’ report and promote the experiences of the LGBTQIA+ community in palliative care.”

The night will feature a diverse panel of speakers. Members of the multicultural and multifaith LGBTQIA+ community, their friends and families are encouraged to attend. 

Released on July 18, 2023, the ‘My Choice of Care’ report aims to “enhance awareness, equity, and inclusion among palliative care service providers for Multicultural Multifaith LGBTIQA+ communities.”

For more information, and to register to attend this free event, click here.

When: March 20, 2024 from 5.30 – 7.00pm

Where: Museum of Chinese Australian History – 22 Cohen Pl, Melbourne

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Social Media Star Will Gibb Brings His Comedy Tour To Queensland
March 13, 2024 | Michael James

Social Media Star Will Gibb Brings His Comedy Tour To Queensland
Brisbane Gold Coast What's on
Art Simone is coming to Brisbane This April
March 13, 2024 | Michael James

Art Simone is coming to Brisbane This April
Brisbane What's on
Dootfest III: the Doot Night Rises
March 12, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Dootfest III: the Doot Night Rises
Melbourne Stage What's on
DYKE
March 12, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

DYKE
Melbourne Scene What's on
Euphoria Social Gala
March 12, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Euphoria Social Gala
Melbourne Scene What's on
Queers Femmes and Thems!
March 12, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Queers Femmes and Thems!
Melbourne Stage What's on