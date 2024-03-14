Our Choices – Conversations With The LGBTQI Community About Palliative Care

In commemoration of Cultural Diversity Week, Palliative Care Victoria and AGMC (Australian GLBTIQ Multicultural Council) present a free special event, Our Choices – Conversations with the LGBTQIA+ Community About Palliative Care.

According to organisers, This event presents “a valuable opportunity to build on the insights of the ‘My Choice of Care’ report and promote the experiences of the LGBTQIA+ community in palliative care.”

The night will feature a diverse panel of speakers. Members of the multicultural and multifaith LGBTQIA+ community, their friends and families are encouraged to attend.

Released on July 18, 2023, the ‘My Choice of Care’ report aims to “enhance awareness, equity, and inclusion among palliative care service providers for Multicultural Multifaith LGBTIQA+ communities.”

For more information, and to register to attend this free event, click here.

When: March 20, 2024 from 5.30 – 7.00pm

Where: Museum of Chinese Australian History – 22 Cohen Pl, Melbourne