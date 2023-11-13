Passages Premieres At Melbourne Queer Film Festival

November 13, 2023
If you haven’t encountered German film star Franz Rogowski, trust us, do yourself a favour and introduce yourself to his intriguingly mercurially screen presence at the Melbourne Queer Film Festival.

The Great Freedom lead pops up in the latest film from New York-based Love is Strange writer/director Ira Sachs. Rogowski plays Tomas, a particularly cranky film director (hopefully no resemblance to Sachs) shooting in Paris who harangues both his unfortunate cast and his hard-done-by artist husband Martin, played by No Time to Die’s Q, Ben Wishaw.

But when Tomas’ free-spirited roving eye settles on Blue is the Warmest Colour star Adèle Exarchopoulos’ Agathe at the film’s wrap party, his determination to do precisely as he pleases hurls all three headlong into a toxic love triangle that’s both excruciating to watch and leaves you entirely incapable of looking away.

Remarkable cinema, in other words, and a very French affair to remember.

Passages Screens at Melbourne Queer Film Festival Monday 13 and Saturday 18 November 

For more information and tickets, click here.

