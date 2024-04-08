Pasty Making Class with Winter Greene

When they’re not wowing audiences performing as a”drag adjacent burlesque emo”, Winter Greene is Melbourne’s premiere pastie-maker, and now they’re adding teacher to their list of accolades! Learn to make your own spinnable, sparkling pasties in a four-hour workshop of glittering rhinestones, shimmying tassels and fun! Leave with new friends, new skills, your own luxury pasties in either a round or teardrop shape and a DIY rhinestoning kit to keep!

When: May 19, 2024, 2–6pm

Where: Maison Burlesque, Level 1, 48-50 Bridge Road, Richmond

Tickets: $125

Accessibility: Maison Burlesque is up a flight of stairs with no lift, and is therefore not wheelchair accessible.

