Peach PRC: Secret PRC Tour

After a phenomenal 2023, Peach PRC is back to delight audiences with a national tour, supported by Sydney-based musician, producer and singer-songwriter Carla Wehbe . Peach first burst onto the scene in 2019 with her debut single (and certified bop) Blondes, followed by Josh in 2021 and her debut EP Manic Dream Pixie in 2023 which entered the Aria charts at #1. She’s toured her sold-out debut headline tour across Australia, North America and the UK, and also as a support for BlackPink. With over two million followers and 100 million likes on TikTok, this Aussie superstar’s tickets will not last long (with Friday 22’s show already almost sold out) so get in quick or risk missing out!

When: March 21–22, 2024, 7 pm

Where: The Forum Theatre, 154 Flinders Street, Melbourne

Tickets: $69.90–$171.75 + $5.80 transaction fee (A whole booth is also available for $1039.50+bf)

Accessibility: The Forum Theatre is wheelchair accessible, support animal and guide dog friendly, and offers companion tickets but availability is limited. Click here to see their full accessibility information, click here to submit a booking enquiry, or Monday-Friday between 9 am–5 pm, either call 1300 11 10 11 or make an in-person booking at the Princess Theatre, 163 Spring Street, Melbourne.