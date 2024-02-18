Peach PRC: Secret PRC Tour

Melbourne Sound What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
February 19, 2024
Peach PRC: Secret PRC Tour
After a phenomenal 2023, Peach PRC is back to delight audiences with a national tour, supported by Sydney-based musician, producer and singer-songwriter Carla Wehbe. Peach first burst onto the scene in 2019 with her debut single (and certified bop) Blondes, followed by Josh in 2021 and her debut EP Manic Dream Pixie in 2023 which entered the Aria charts at #1. She’s toured her sold-out debut headline tour across Australia, North America and the UK, and also as a support for BlackPink. With over two million followers and 100 million likes on TikTok, this Aussie superstar’s tickets will not last long (with Friday 22’s show already almost sold out) so get in quick or risk missing out!

When: March 21–22, 2024, 7 pm
Where: The Forum Theatre, 154 Flinders Street, Melbourne
Tickets: $69.90–$171.75 + $5.80 transaction fee (A whole booth is also available for $1039.50+bf)
Accessibility: The Forum Theatre is wheelchair accessible, support animal and guide dog friendly, and offers companion tickets but availability is limited. Click here to see their full accessibility information, click here to submit a booking enquiry, or Monday-Friday between 9 am–5 pm, either call 1300 11 10 11 or make an in-person booking at the Princess Theatre, 163 Spring Street, Melbourne.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Saltbop: The Saltburn Dress Up Party arrives at The Wickham Hotel 
February 18, 2024 | Michael James

Saltbop: The Saltburn Dress Up Party arrives at The Wickham Hotel 
Gold Coast What's on
BootCo Brisbane Presents: Mardi Gras In The Bunker 
February 17, 2024 | Michael James

BootCo Brisbane Presents: Mardi Gras In The Bunker 
Gold Coast What's on
Dejavu Mardi Gras Afterparty: Pride Guide 2024
February 16, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Dejavu Mardi Gras Afterparty: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Sydney What's on
Rainbow Storytime At Home: Pride Guide 2024
February 16, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Rainbow Storytime At Home: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Sydney What's on
Let’s Hear It For The Boys
February 15, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Let’s Hear It For The Boys
Scene What's on
Mixed Nuts To Reunite On The Gold Coast  
February 14, 2024 | Michael James

Mixed Nuts To Reunite On The Gold Coast  
Gold Coast What's on