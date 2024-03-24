PosseVision

Melbourne Stage What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
March 25, 2024
PosseVision

From the creative minds that brought you Rassputin‘s Wet Posse comes the wild and wonderful PosseVision, following the Wet Willies as they chase their dream of PosseVision Song Contest glory for their great (micro)nation of Weslavia. Challenged for the top spot at the final hurdle by the only other citizen of their tiny country, their own dad. Follow the Wet Willies and a range of other incredible performers including vocals, live aerial acts, drag and other camp delights at PosseVision across the National Final, two Semi Finals and one great big Grand Final.

National Final:
When: 24 April, 2024, 8pm
Where: Speakeasy Theatre, 522 Flinders Street, Melbourne
Tickets: $40
Accessibility: Unfortunately the Speakeasy Theatre is not a wheelchair-accessible venue.

Semi Finals and Final:
When: 25–27 April, 2024, 8pm
Where: Nexus Studio, 1-7 Chifley Drive, Preston
Tickets: $25.63–$46.13
Accessibility: The Nexus Studio is wheelchair accessible with wheelchair accessible bathrooms.

