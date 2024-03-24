From the creative minds that brought you Rassputin‘s Wet Posse comes the wild and wonderful PosseVision, following the Wet Willies as they chase their dream of PosseVision Song Contest glory for their great (micro)nation of Weslavia. Challenged for the top spot at the final hurdle by the only other citizen of their tiny country, their own dad. Follow the Wet Willies and a range of other incredible performers including vocals, live aerial acts, drag and other camp delights at PosseVision across the National Final, two Semi Finals and one great big Grand Final.