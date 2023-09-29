Queer Em’body’ment – Photography Exhibition

Queer Em’body’ment by Natalie Edge is an exhibition of stunning photographs featuring queer bodies in close detail and full splendor. Opening night is also a celebration of the artists’ 35th birthday, and will feature performances by Drag King Jesse Dean and music by DJ Rosie Rai, with food available at the Purple Rabbit food truck. This weekend-only show is here for a good time not a long time, so make sure to get down to Unassigned Gallery to view these stunning pieces of portraiture.

When:

Opening: October 20, 2023, 6 pm–11 pm

Show: October 20–23, 2023, 11 am – 4 pm

Where: Unassigned Gallery, 55 Edward Street, Brunswick

Tickets: $5 + booking fee

Accessibility: Unassigned Gallery is wheelchair accessible