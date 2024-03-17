Queer Social Footscray with Laneway Learning

Get cozy and crafty with QueerSocial in Footscray this Autumn with three fabulous courses to choose from!

Where: Kindred Studios, 3 Harris Street, Yarraville

Accessibility: Kindred Studios is wheelchair accessible with quiet spaces and gender-neutral bathrooms, and the courses can be Auslan interpreted by request (email [email protected])

It’s time for some Textural Healing… in paint form! Learn the art of Textured Acrylic Painting with Robert, with a huge variety of materials and tools, and bring home your own work of art!

When: March 21, 2024, 6.30 – 8.30 pm

Tickets: $5 + Booking fee

Bring along your fashion mags, your Frankies, your National Geographics and even any old books that have given up the ghost to learn the wonderful art of Collage for the Soul with your tutor Yianni! Create mesmerising scenes, poetry and more with a combination of images and text, glue and creativity!

When: 18 April, 2024, 6.30 – 8.30 pm

Tickets: $5+ Booking fee

For the last class of the season, it’s time to meld creativity with calm in Doodling and Sketching for a Sense of Calm with Felix, where you’ll learn to put some mindfulness techniques into the margins!

When: 16 May, 2024, 6.30 – 8.30 pm

Tickets: $5 + Booking fee