Queerly Beloved at MICF

For the fourth year, Queerly Beloved is here to queer up the Melbourne International Comedy Festival with a rotating lineup of performers “representing the entire spectrum of LGBTQIA+ identities”. Sample a tasting platter of some of the funniest and most fabulous comedians gracing the MICF stage before buying tickets to full-length shows!

Every night is different, with lineups announced over at the Queerly Beloved Instagram at the start of every week.

Previous lineups have included: Aurelia St Clair, Bronwyn Kuss, Kirsty Webeck, Han Arbuthnott, Anna Piper Scott, Guneet Kaur, Dazza and Keif, Alistair Baldwyn, Sunanda, Grace Zhang, Grace Jarvis, Maddy Weeks, Maren May, Jordan Barr, Charlie Lewin, Jay Wymarra, Lauren Bok, Scout Boxall, Annie Louey, Lou Wall, Bianka Ismailovski, Frankie Mcnair, Alice Tovey, Mel O’Brien, Samantha Andrew and Geraldine Hickey, just to name a few!

When: March 28–30 and April 2–6, 2024: 10pm

March 31 and April 7, 2024: 9pm

Where: The Westin Four, 205 Collins Street, Melbourne

Tickets: $22–$28

Accessibility: The Westin Four is wheelchair accessible.

Content Note: This event is suitable for audiences aged 15+