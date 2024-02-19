Queerstories at MICF

Melbourne Stage What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
February 19, 2024
Queerstories at MICF

For one night only, join Queerstories host Maeve Marsden and a deluxe assortment of comedians from the Melbourne International Comedy Festival’s for this iconic LGBTQI+ storytelling event. Playing to crowds across the country for over eight years, Queerstories tells stories that are “Vulnerable and fierce, hilarious and heartbreaking”, as each guests shares a story that they want to share, but have never been asked to tell, “unexpected tales of pride, prejudice, resilience and resistance.” Hop on your podcast app of choice to tune into the back catalogue of around 400 stories – you’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll hear from names you know and discover new voices.

When:  March 30, 2024, 4pm
Where: Merlyn Theatre, The Malthouse, 113 Sturt Street, Southbank
Tickets: $32–$38
Accessibility: The Malthouse is wheelchair accessible.**This event is suitable for audiences 15+**

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Mister Act: So Happy Gay at MICF
February 19, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Mister Act: So Happy Gay at MICF
Melbourne Stage What's on
Peach PRC: Secret PRC Tour
February 19, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Peach PRC: Secret PRC Tour
Melbourne Sound What's on
Saltbop: The Saltburn Dress Up Party arrives at The Wickham Hotel 
February 18, 2024 | Michael James

Saltbop: The Saltburn Dress Up Party arrives at The Wickham Hotel 
Gold Coast What's on
BootCo Brisbane Presents: Mardi Gras In The Bunker 
February 17, 2024 | Michael James

BootCo Brisbane Presents: Mardi Gras In The Bunker 
Gold Coast What's on
Dejavu Mardi Gras Afterparty: Pride Guide 2024
February 16, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Dejavu Mardi Gras Afterparty: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Sydney What's on
Rainbow Storytime At Home: Pride Guide 2024
February 16, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Rainbow Storytime At Home: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Sydney What's on