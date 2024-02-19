Queerstories at MICF

For one night only, join Queerstories host Maeve Marsden and a deluxe assortment of comedians from the Melbourne International Comedy Festival’s for this iconic LGBTQI+ storytelling event. Playing to crowds across the country for over eight years, Queerstories tells stories that are “Vulnerable and fierce, hilarious and heartbreaking”, as each guests shares a story that they want to share, but have never been asked to tell, “unexpected tales of pride, prejudice, resilience and resistance.” Hop on your podcast app of choice to tune into the back catalogue of around 400 stories – you’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll hear from names you know and discover new voices.

When: March 30, 2024, 4pm

Where: Merlyn Theatre, The Malthouse, 113 Sturt Street, Southbank

Tickets: $32–$38

Accessibility: The Malthouse is wheelchair accessible. **This event is suitable for audiences 15+**