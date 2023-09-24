Rainbow Karaoke: Wednesdays at Sporties

Rainbow Karaoke is held every Wednesday at the Sportsman ‘Sporties’ Hotel. With thousands of songs to choose from, take to the stage and sing your heart out to one of your favourite anthems.

Hosted by the fabulous Jasonica and DJ Merlin, with Katya Lou-King.

Rainbow Karaoke from 7pm – 11pm, with the Sporties Kitchen available from 5:30pm.

When: Every Wednesday, 7pm

Where: Sportsman Hotel, 130 Leichhardt St, Spring Hill QLD 4000