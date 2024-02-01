Red Hot Sundays at The Imperial

February 1, 2024
Red Hot Sundays at The Imperial
Image: The Imperial Erskineville- Facebook

BY JHAMES MONTEMAYOR

Go off with a bang at the end of the week at the Impy with ‘Red Hot Sundays’.

Get petrified by  Sydney’s finest drag performances, gogo and burlesque dancers, curated by Mama Medusa herself. Slip, slap, and slop with some drinks with Happy Hour from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, with the DJ starting the decks at 7 PM and finishing late.

For more information, click here.

When: Sunday, 4 PM until late

Where: The Imperial Erskineville 35 Erskineville Rd, Erskineville

 



