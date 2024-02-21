Relive The Rocky Horror Picture Show At New Farm Cinemas 

Brisbane What's on
Michael James
February 21, 2024
Relive The Rocky Horror Picture Show At New Farm Cinemas 
Image: Image: 20th Century Studios

Get ready to relive one of the most iconic queer films as The Rocky Horror Picture Show returns to  screens at New Farm Cinemas. On March 1st fans of this cult film are invited to dress for a trip to Transylvania and prepare to relive the magic of this cult classic. Advertised as a sing-a-long, dance-a-long event, guests can expect this to be far from your normal night at the cinema.  

The event is a throwback to the times of the film’s peak popularity. Cinemas across the world were hosting similar events as fans flocked to cinemas decked out in the most elaborate Rocky Horror costumes.

Rather than simply watching, party goers would sing and dance along to the film while a cast of dedicated fans would perform in front of the screen.  

Whilst this screening may not be quite as elaborate, bring your best costume and help enjoy the magic of the film that captured our queer hearts all those years ago. 

When: Friday, March 1st, 2024 

Where: New Farm Cinemas 

Tickets: Available Online

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Celebrate Mardi Gras At Splash Out In Brisbane This March 
February 21, 2024 | Michael James

Celebrate Mardi Gras At Splash Out In Brisbane This March 
Brisbane What's on
Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras Returns To Aussie World In 2024 
February 21, 2024 | Michael James

Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras Returns To Aussie World In 2024 
Brisbane What's on
Spice World The Movie Returning To Brisbane
February 21, 2024 | Michael James

Spice World The Movie Returning To Brisbane
Brisbane Screen What's on
Ovolo x Virgin Mardi Gras Brunch: Pride Guide 2024
February 21, 2024 | Rita Bratovich

Ovolo x Virgin Mardi Gras Brunch: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Sound Sydney What's on
Brisbane Hustlers Heat Up With Their Saucy Car Wash
February 21, 2024 | Michael James

Brisbane Hustlers Heat Up With Their Saucy Car Wash
Brisbane What's on
Christian Hull And Christopher Wayne Launch Tickets For Their Brisbane Show
February 21, 2024 | Michael James

Christian Hull And Christopher Wayne Launch Tickets For Their Brisbane Show
Brisbane Stage What's on