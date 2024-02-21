Relive The Rocky Horror Picture Show At New Farm Cinemas 

Get ready to relive one of the most iconic queer films as The Rocky Horror Picture Show returns to screens at New Farm Cinemas. On March 1st fans of this cult film are invited to dress for a trip to Transylvania and prepare to relive the magic of this cult classic. Advertised as a sing-a-long, dance-a-long event, guests can expect this to be far from your normal night at the cinema.

The event is a throwback to the times of the film’s peak popularity. Cinemas across the world were hosting similar events as fans flocked to cinemas decked out in the most elaborate Rocky Horror costumes.

Rather than simply watching, party goers would sing and dance along to the film while a cast of dedicated fans would perform in front of the screen.

Whilst this screening may not be quite as elaborate, bring your best costume and help enjoy the magic of the film that captured our queer hearts all those years ago.

When: Friday, March 1st, 2024

Where: New Farm Cinemas

Tickets: Available Online