Rogue: Pride Guide 2024

Jasmine Simmons
February 9, 2024
Join hundreds of guys into guys and their LGBTQIA+ friends at the Rogue pre-Mardi Gras meat-up. Everyone will be stripped down to their sexiest gear and getting sweaty on the Universal dancefloor.

The event welcomes zero-attitude guys of any race, body type and gender above 18 years of age. Dark n dirty tech and deep house will set the tone and atmosphere for the night amongst a sea of sweaty jocks, sports, and fetish gear.

When: February 9 – March 1, 2024 from 9pm – late

Where: Universal, 85-91 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst

 

