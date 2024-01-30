ROPETIMES

Alexander Driscoll
January 30, 2024
Image: Supplied

After selling out workshops in 2022 and 2023, ROPETIMES is back for more!

Hosted by Luke George (he/they), a globetrotting multi-disciplinary artist, sex worker, kink educator and rope bondage practitioner, this is a safe and friendly environment to learn about the world of rope play.

With a strong focus on safety, intimacy, consent, touch, communication, and pleasure, this is the perfect opportunity for you and your partner (or someone new) to learn about the marvellous world of rope bondage. 

For additional information and tickets, click this link. 

When: February 3

Where: Abbotsford Convent – Rosina Auditorium, 1 St Heliers Street, Abbotsford

