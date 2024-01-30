After selling out workshops in 2022 and 2023, ROPETIMES is back for more!

Hosted by Luke George (he/they), a globetrotting multi-disciplinary artist, sex worker, kink educator and rope bondage practitioner, this is a safe and friendly environment to learn about the world of rope play.

With a strong focus on safety, intimacy, consent, touch, communication, and pleasure, this is the perfect opportunity for you and your partner (or someone new) to learn about the marvellous world of rope bondage.

When: February 3

Where: Abbotsford Convent – Rosina Auditorium, 1 St Heliers Street, Abbotsford