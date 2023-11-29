RPG’s For The LGBT’s At The Wickham

January is set to bring something new and exciting to The Wickham Hotel in Brisbane next year. Hosted by local performer Lord Severus, RPG’s for LGBT’s will take place every Sunday in the Beer Garden from January 7, 2024.

This fun free new event will provide a safe space for RPG gamers to come together and play a variety of games. Participants can play Dungeons & Dragons, Magic: The Gathering, as well as any other board games or events, and participate in miniature painting workshops.

To top off a fun afternoon, The Wickham will also be offering a range of fantasy-themed food and beverages for gamers to enjoy as they game the day away.

For more information, follow The Wickham Hotel on Facebook

When: Every Sunday from January 7, 2024, 2pm – 5pm

Where: The Wickham Hotel, 308 Wickham St, Fortitude Valley, QLD