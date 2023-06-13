Rugger Bugger 2023: The Sydney Convicts Are Set To Make You Swoon

The annual fundraiser held by Gay Rugby team Sydney Convicts is ready to wow audiences once again with Rugger Bugger: Macho, this Saturday, June 17, 2023.

With choreographed strip-tease performances by the team accompanied by drag queens and DJ Brendan Terry, this event is expected to take you on an “unforgettable journey into the realms of pleasure.”

Star Observer spoke with Convicts committee member, Eliot Hastie, regarding the team’s preparations and excitement for the event this weekend. “These are rugby boys rehearsing like Broadway performers!” Hastie explains, with preparation for the night going “really well.”

Prepare To Be Seduced

The players-turned-performers have been “stepping out of their comfort zone” in rehearsing for three amazing performances for attendees on the night. “There may be a couple of two left feet but every boy is putting their all into making this a night to remember.”

Hastie said audiences should “prepare to be seduced as these chiselled rugby players take to the stage” in a night of non-stop entertainment from the players, many of which are also world champions.

With such incredible performances throughout the show, the night is both for entertainment and an important fundraiser for the rugby club.

“This is the Sydney Convicts’ biggest fundraiser of the year,” said Hastie. “The money raised on this night allows us to not only provide training and equipment for the teams in Sydney but allows us to compete in the global Bingham Cup.”

Fund Raiser

The team who have competed across the world in the international inclusive rugby Bingham Cup, have a “strong history of success” having won more times than any other rugby team.

“Next year we will be going to Rome to win back the Cup and events like Rugger Bugger give us the tools to be able to do that.”

After last year’s spectacular performances, the Sydney Convicts are ready to do it again with this new show titled ‘Macho’.

Do not miss out on an incredible night of charisma, sensuality, and excitement from Rugger Bugger: Macho, and help support your local inclusive rugby team.

When: 7:00 pm – 10:30 pm on June 17, 2023

Where: Universal, 85-91 Oxford St, Darlinghurst NSW 2010, Australia

Tickets: $65.00 – $260.00 (Buy 4, get 5th free), Click here.