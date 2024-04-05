RuPaul’s Drag Race Viewing Party 

April 5, 2024
Image: Vybe from Instagram @itsjustvybe

By JHAMES MONTEMAYOR

If all the partying Universal has to offer is leaving your head throbbing, perhaps you might want to snatch a spot at the Drag Race viewing party. 

Hosted by the Vibrant Vybe every Saturday from 7 PM, you can sit back and watch the newest batch of Queens on Universal’s big screen. Watch along as these Queens serve shade and stir the pot all night long.

For more information, visit the Universal website here!

When: Saturdays, 7 PM

Where: Universal, 85-91 Oxford St, Darlinghurst

