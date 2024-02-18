Saltbop: The Saltburn Dress Up Party arrives at The Wickham Hotel 

The hit movie Saltburn has had tongues wagging around globe for many different reasons.

This salacious film about lust, desire, greed and obsession has so many moments that left viewers gagged you need to watch it twice.

Now you can have your very own Saltburn experience.

Inspired by the film, Saltbop will be hitting The Wickham Hotel on Saturday March 2nd.

Party goers are invited to dress up to meet the theme of “Olivers Birthday Party” with the best outfit set to win $100 prize. DJ’s will kick off the night with hit songs from the film as guests enjoy themed drinks such as a Bathtub Brew, Grave Grinding Gulp or Felix’s Fangirl Fizz.

The dance floor will go into overdrive for the underground singalong, a low karaoke session, rave session and of course, what would the night be without a sing along to the iconic Murder on The Dance Floor?

When: Saturday the 2nd of March

Where: The Wickham Hotel

Tickets: Available Online