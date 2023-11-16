Satranic Panic and T Blockers At Melbourne Queer Film Festival

by Stephen A Russell

Australian filmmaker Alice Maio Mackay is a powerhouse. At only 19-years-old, the Adelaide-born, Sydney-based writer/director and trans woman has five feature films in the can already, largely populated with queer and trans people in front of the camera and behind the scenes.

See Two Of Her Wildly Weird And Wonderful Works

You can see two of Mackay’s wildly weird and wonderful works at this year’s Melbourne Queer Film Festival. Satranic Panic is a musical of sorts that casts Lonesome star Zarif alongside musician Cassie Hamilton and pits them against a devil-worshiping cult of transphobes. T Blockers centres on a town overrun by ancient body-snatching parasites.

Lead by fellow filmmaker Lauren Last, it also features RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under star Etcetera Etcetera stepping into the narrator’s role.

Channelling Gregg Araki, both films have a punk-pop spirit that’s halfway between Buffy the vampire Slayer and Stanger Things, but heaps grungier and gayer. Buckle up and let yourself go on a ride that flips the narrative: bigots beware!

Satranic Panic screens at Melbourne Queer Film Festival Friday 17 November

For more information and tickets, click here.

T Blockers screens at Melbourne Queer Film Festival Saturday 18 November

For more information and tickets, click here.