Search For Miss Mardi Gras International: Pride Guide 2024

Jasmine Simmons
February 21, 2024
Image: From Flagcom & Friends Facebook

FLAGCOM (Filipino Lesbians and Gays Community) and friends will celebrate its 14th year in the community at Sydney Mardi Gras 2024. The lively event will feature a Coronation of the Miss Mardi Gras International Queen, with 12 candidates competing in a pageant to win the title.

The variety show will feature songs, dance, and a fashion preview, with the pageant winner set to be paraded in a luxury car. The theme this year is “Maskara”, which is celebrated every October in Bohol Philippines.

When: February 24, 2024 from 6pm – 10:30pm

Where: Orion Function Centre, 155 Beamish St, Campsie

 

