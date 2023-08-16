September 16: BIG THICK ENERGY Snack Pack 

Scene Sound Stage Sydney What's on
Douglas Magaletti
August 16, 2023
September 16: BIG THICK ENERGY Snack Pack 
Image: Big Think Energy Instagram

BIG THICK ENERGY: Snack Pack is a snack pack size version of the original BIG THICK ENERGY, the body-positive festival celebrating all bodies.

The “jam-packed” day is set to feature pop-up markets, workshops and performances by “Sydney’s finest, voluptuous live performance artists”, highlighting their Burlesque, drag, dancing, and DJ skills.

Big Thick Energy is a Queer collective that curates festivals and workshops to promote body positivity and “liberation through movement, creativity and community.”

For more information, visit their website at bigthickenergy.com

For tickets, click here

When: September 16, 2023

Workshops: from 12pm

Pop up Markets (FREE) 12pm-10pm

Performance: Doors open 6:30pm. Shows starts 7:30pm

Where: Riverside Parramatta- Lennox Theatre, Corner Market &, Church St, Parramatta NSW

You May Also Like

Event will be held on :

Event Date : 2023-09-16
Event Time : 2:00:00

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

August 19: Club Broadway
August 15, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

August 19: Club Broadway
Scene Sound Sydney What's on
Brisbears Northern Exposure 2023
August 11, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Brisbears Northern Exposure 2023
Brisbane Scene What's on
The Big Gay Day 2023
August 11, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

The Big Gay Day 2023
Brisbane Scene Sound Stage What's on
LEGACY Drag Competition
August 10, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

LEGACY Drag Competition
Melbourne What's on
Pride Drag Bingo
August 10, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Pride Drag Bingo
Melbourne What's on
A Very Sporty Beers For Queers!
August 10, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

A Very Sporty Beers For Queers!
Melbourne What's on