September 16: BIG THICK ENERGY Snack Pack 

BIG THICK ENERGY: Snack Pack is a snack pack size version of the original BIG THICK ENERGY, the body-positive festival celebrating all bodies.

The “jam-packed” day is set to feature pop-up markets, workshops and performances by “Sydney’s finest, voluptuous live performance artists”, highlighting their Burlesque, drag, dancing, and DJ skills.

Big Thick Energy is a Queer collective that curates festivals and workshops to promote body positivity and “liberation through movement, creativity and community.”

When: September 16, 2023

Workshops: from 12pm

Pop up Markets (FREE) 12pm-10pm

Performance: Doors open 6:30pm. Shows starts 7:30pm

Where: Riverside Parramatta- Lennox Theatre, Corner Market &, Church St, Parramatta NSW