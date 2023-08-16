September 16: BIG THICK ENERGY Snack Pack 

BIG THICK ENERGY: Snack Pack is a snack pack size version of the original BIG THICK ENERGY, the body-positive festival celebrating all bodies.
The “jam-packed” day is set to feature pop-up markets, workshops and performances by “Sydney’s finest, voluptuous live performance artists”, highlighting their Burlesque, drag, dancing, and DJ skills.
View this post on Instagram
Big Thick Energy is a Queer collective that curates festivals and workshops to promote body positivity and “liberation through movement, creativity and community.”
For more information, visit their website at bigthickenergy.com
When: September 16, 2023
Workshops: from 12pm
Pop up Markets (FREE) 12pm-10pm
Performance: Doors open 6:30pm. Shows starts 7:30pm
Where: Riverside Parramatta- Lennox Theatre, Corner Market &, Church St, Parramatta NSW
Event will be held on :
Event Date : 2023-09-16
Event Time : 2:00:00
Leave a Reply