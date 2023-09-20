September 22: Escándalo!

September 20, 2023
September 22: Escándalo!
¡Escándalo! – Sydney’s Biggest Queer Latinx Party is this Friday.

According to organisers, “At ¡Escándalo!, we’re not just throwing a party – we’re building a family of amor, acceptance, and mad passion for Latinx culture. Ready for a global Latinx love fest? Embrace & celebrate the beauty of all diverse, vibrant & colourful backgrounds from every corner of Latin America.

Held at Kinselas, dance the night away to artists like Bad Bunny, Rosalía, J Balvin, Nicky Jam, Shakira, Karol G, Gloria Trevi, Thalia, and more.

When: Friday, September 22

Where: Kinselas, 383 Bourke Street, Darlinghurst, NSW

