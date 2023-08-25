September 23: Brisbane Pride Festival Fair Day

Fair Day is the main event at the Brisbane Pride Festival.
Come to Musgrave Park in South Brisbane on September 23, a day packed with performances, live music, cultural showcases, and much more.
There will be a variety of food vendors, as well as LGBTQI crafts and merch stalls.
Enjoy a day in the park, spending time with the community as we share and spread Queer joy.
For more information and tickets, visit their website at brisbanepride.org.au/fair-day
When: September 23, 2023, from 10am to 5pm
Where: Musgrave Park, South Brisbane
