September 23: Brisbane Pride Festival Fair Day

Brisbane Scene Sound Stage What's on
Douglas Magaletti
August 25, 2023
Image: Brisbane Pride Facebook

Fair Day is the main event at the Brisbane Pride Festival.

Come to Musgrave Park in South Brisbane on September 23, a day packed with performances, live music, cultural showcases, and much more.

There will be a variety of food vendors, as well as LGBTQI crafts and merch stalls. 

Enjoy a day in the park, spending time with the community as we share and spread Queer joy. 

For more information and tickets, visit their website at brisbanepride.org.au/fair-day

When: September 23, 2023, from 10am to 5pm

Where: Musgrave Park, South Brisbane

