September 29: Hey Felicia! Drag and Dine

Brisbane Sound Stage What's on
Justin Cooper
September 23, 2023
September 29: Hey Felicia! Drag and Dine
Image: Hey Felicia! at Cloudland. Image: Vollie LaVont/ Facebook

Hey Felicia! Drag and Dine Musical 2.0 brings the glitz and glamour of Broadway straight to Fortitude Valley. This 2-hour drag and dine experience, with incredible drag performers bringing iconic musicals and gay anthems to the stage. Featuring music from Mama Mia, Rocky Horror, Chicago, Dolly Parton, Cher and so many more.

Drag performers include Vollie LaVont, Mandy Moobs, BeBe Gunn, ShuShu Funtanna, Scarlett Fever & Coco Ray, and music by Harry K.

Hey Felicia! ticket includes show, main course meal, and 2-hour drink package. For more information, tickets and next available dates visit their website, click here.

When: Friday 29th September, 2023. 6:30pm – 10:30pm.Vollie LaVont

Where: Cloudland, 641 Ann Street, Fortitude Valley, Queensland, Australia, 4006

Tickets: $109.10

You May Also Like

Event will be held on :

Event Date : 2023-09-29
Event Time : 0:00:00

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

October 5: Club Worship At Club Fringe
September 22, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

October 5: Club Worship At Club Fringe
Melbourne Scene Sound Stage What's on
Kylie Minogue’s New Album ‘Tension’ Released
September 22, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Kylie Minogue’s New Album ‘Tension’ Released
Arts & Entertainment Sound
October 20: Club Broadway Halloween
September 21, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

October 20: Club Broadway Halloween
Scene Sound Sydney What's on
September 22: Escándalo!
September 20, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

September 22: Escándalo!
Scene Sound Sydney What's on
November 18: OUTintheOPEN Festival Carnival Day 2023
September 20, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

November 18: OUTintheOPEN Festival Carnival Day 2023
Melbourne Scene Sound Stage What's on
Down Under’s Newest Drag Super Star Isis Avis Loren Reveals The Secret Behind Her Runway Looks
September 20, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Down Under’s Newest Drag Super Star Isis Avis Loren Reveals The Secret Behind Her Runway Looks
Arts & Entertainment Screen