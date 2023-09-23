September 29: Hey Felicia! Drag and Dine

Hey Felicia! Drag and Dine Musical 2.0 brings the glitz and glamour of Broadway straight to Fortitude Valley. This 2-hour drag and dine experience, with incredible drag performers bringing iconic musicals and gay anthems to the stage. Featuring music from Mama Mia, Rocky Horror, Chicago, Dolly Parton, Cher and so many more.

Drag performers include Vollie LaVont, Mandy Moobs, BeBe Gunn, ShuShu Funtanna, Scarlett Fever & Coco Ray, and music by Harry K.

Hey Felicia! ticket includes show, main course meal, and 2-hour drink package. For more information, tickets and next available dates visit their website, click here.

When: Friday 29th September, 2023. 6:30pm – 10:30pm.Vollie LaVont

Where: Cloudland, 641 Ann Street, Fortitude Valley, Queensland, Australia, 4006

Tickets: $109.10