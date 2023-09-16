September 30: Splash Out Pride Boat Party

Close out Brisbane Pride with Splash Out Pride Boat Party. Presented by Harry K Productions and Oasis, enjoy an music filled adventure to sea with DJ’s and Drag Performances throughout the night. Enjoy the three levels of stunning visuals and immersive experiences, as it cruises down Brisbane River.

Hosted by drag performers Bebe Gunn, Freya Armani, Luna Thicc, Sarah Problem and Stefani Stefani. Musical guest include DJ Dan Murphy (Syd), ENN, Dan Azzo (Sydney), Nic Holland (Sydney) and Harry K.

Bookings are essential. For more information visit their website, click here.

When: Saturday 30th September, 2023. Guests to arrive at 6:45pm, with departure at 7:15pm.

Where: New Farm Park River Hub (Next to the Powerhouse). New Farm QLD 4005