Sex Magick: What’s On In Queer Sydney

What a crazy three weeks! The city was full of colours and we here at the Star Observer hope everyone had fun. There’s still plenty of things to do and the fun never ends so here’s what’s on in queer Sydney:

Sex Magick

Brought to you by the brilliant playwright Nicholas Brown (Lighten Up) and performed by Raj Labade, Sex Magick aims to bring you on a hilariously wild journey to explore queerness, South Asian-Australian identity and masculinity.

The story follows Ard Panicker who ends up working at a metaphyscial health spa after a workplace incident and now gives rubdowns to yummy mummies in Bondi. Not to give away too many spoilers, but a family incident has Ard travelling to a South Indian village where his father was raised and finds more than he bargained for.

When: Every day from Friday 17th February until Saturday 25th March except Sundays

Where: SBW Stables Theatre, 10 Nimrod Street, Darlinghurst

Price: Under 35 – $38/ Senior – $52/ Full – $62