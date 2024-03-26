By JHAMES MONTEMAYOR

Join the five fierce performances for ‘Slayer Saturdays’ with Jacqui St. Hyde, Keira Billie, Ivy Leaguee and two RuPaul Drag Race Stars, Maxi Shield and Coco Jumbo.

Slay the night away and join the fun and games with these fabulous queens. Performances start at 8:30 pm, and Happy Hour begins at 5:00 pm and finishes at 7:00 PM, so you can loosen up a little before the fun begins!

For more information, visit The Oxford’s website here.

When: Saturdays from 8:30 pm, Happy Hour from 5 pm – 7 pm

Where: The Oxford Hotel, 134 Oxford St, Darlinghurst