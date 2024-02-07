Some Regrets At MICF

Fresh from a celebrated season at the New Zealand Fringe, “Aotearoa’s own energetic gay of chaos ” Sam Gibson comes to Melbourne for his international debut at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival! You won’t have any regrets in booking tickets to Some Regrets, as Gibson regales you with tales of dating apps, Mr Potato Head, recycling and “the deepest recesses of your least favourite newspaper’s comment section.” This delightful hour of comedy will have you laughing, crying, cringing and feeling deeply!

When: April 10–20, 2024 (excluding April 15), 8.30 pm

Where: Speakeasy Theatre, 522 Flinders Street, Melbourne,

Tickets: $19.99 – $26.99

Accessibility: Unfortunately the Speakeasy Theatre is not a wheelchair-accessible venue

Content Notes: Sexual harassment, homophobic language.