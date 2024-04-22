Sunday Shenanigans At Universal

Make your way down to Universal at the end of the week for Sunday Shenanigans. Surround yourself with all sorts of mischief and mayhem at this hilarious queer open night.

The fabulous Les Beau Fierce, Victoria Mami, Raquel and Karma Bites host the event every Sunday starting at 9 pm. Some of the hottest up-and-coming drag queens will accompany Sydney’s most beloved drag icons on a night full of shenanigans.

DJ Johny Blue Boy will also be at the scene providing all the hit tunes needed.

Don’t miss out on the entertaining Sundays at Universal. Click here for more information.

When: Sundays from 9 pm

Where: Universal, 85-91 Oxford St, Darlinghurst