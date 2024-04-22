Sunday Shenanigans At Universal

Scene Sydney What's on
Jasmine Simmons
April 22, 2024
Sunday Shenanigans At Universal
Image: Karma Bites at Sunday Shenanigans from Instagram @itskarmabites

Make your way down to Universal at the end of the week for Sunday Shenanigans. Surround yourself with all sorts of mischief and mayhem at this hilarious queer open night.

The fabulous Les Beau Fierce, Victoria Mami, Raquel and Karma Bites host the event every Sunday starting at 9 pm. Some of the hottest up-and-coming drag queens will accompany Sydney’s most beloved drag icons on a night full of shenanigans. 

DJ Johny Blue Boy will also be at the scene providing all the hit tunes needed. 

Don’t miss out on the entertaining Sundays at Universal. Click here for more information.

When: Sundays from 9 pm 

Where: Universal, 85-91 Oxford St, Darlinghurst

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Glamour Feud At Universal
April 22, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Glamour Feud At Universal
Scene Sydney What's on
That’s Entertainment At The Newtown Hotel
April 22, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

That’s Entertainment At The Newtown Hotel
Scene Sydney What's on
Breko’s Musical Bingo At The Newtown Hotel
April 22, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Breko’s Musical Bingo At The Newtown Hotel
Scene Sydney What's on
Bero Upstairs: The Beresford Hotel
April 22, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Bero Upstairs: The Beresford Hotel
Scene Sound Sydney What's on
Disco Down Under At Palms On Oxford
April 22, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Disco Down Under At Palms On Oxford
Scene Sound Stage Sydney What's on
Drag Show Thursdays At Palms On Oxford 
April 22, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Drag Show Thursdays At Palms On Oxford 
Scene Stage Sydney What's on