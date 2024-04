Join James Breko for the best night of musical bingo at The Newtown Hotel.

Breko’s bingo starts at 7:30 pm every Thursday and is free entry for all! If you are feeling up to it, stay on later for Breko’s karaoke from 10 pm.

This fantastic night full of fun has a range of prizes to be won, so call up your friends and head down to The Newtown Hotel.

For more information, click here.

When: Thursdays, 7:30 pm

Where: The Newtown Hotel, 174 King St, Newtown