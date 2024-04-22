That’s Entertainment At The Newtown Hotel

There is nothing better than enjoying a night of entertainment at The Newtown Hotel.

Every Wednesday from 7 pm, jam out to some of the best DJs in town. Following the hot tunes, a range of performances and acts will begin from 8 pm.

This fabulous night of entertainment is hosted by the amazing Count F*ckula, and a chance to win $100 is available for those who wish to share their talent.

When: Wednesdays, 7 pm

Where: The Newtown Hotel, 174 King St, Newtown