Country Banana Cabaret: What’s On In Queer Sydney

Get two shows for the price of one with this dramatically heart-wrenching night of incredible storytelling! First up, join Jared Gershwitz with Country Chic, a love letter in the style of cabaret recounting the life of growing up ‘a little fabulous’ in country South Australia. Then, pour your heart out to the five-time award-nominated monologue, Banana Crabtree Simon. “A thoroughly enthralling piece,” according to the London Theatre. These polar opposite performances will take you from laughing till you’re in stitches, to asking for a tissue to dab your eyes as you are taken on the journey of Country Banana.

When: From April 20 – 22 7pm-10pm.

Where: Art Centre 107 Redfern. 107 Redfern St, Redfern.

Price: $30 Adult /$25 Concession