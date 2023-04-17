Country Banana Cabaret: What’s On In Queer Sydney

Tileah Dobson
April 17, 2023
Country Banana Cabaret: What’s On In Queer Sydney
Image: Jared Gershwitz (left)/Gavin Maxfield (right)/Facebook

Get two shows for the price of one with this dramatically heart-wrenching night of incredible storytelling! First up, join Jared Gershwitz with Country Chic, a love letter in the style of cabaret recounting the life of growing up ‘a little fabulous’ in country South Australia. Then, pour your heart out to the five-time award-nominated monologue, Banana Crabtree Simon. “A thoroughly enthralling piece,” according to the London Theatre. These polar opposite performances will take you from laughing till you’re in stitches, to asking for a tissue to dab your eyes as you are taken on the journey of Country Banana.

When: From April 20 – 22 7pm-10pm.

Where: Art Centre 107 Redfern. 107 Redfern St, Redfern.

Price: $30 Adult /$25 Concession

