RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 View Party At Universal

Sydney What's on
Tileah Dobson
Tileah Dobson
June 6, 2023
Image: The talented Vybe will be hosting. Images: Angus Vybe Roberts/Facebook

Calling all RuPaul’s Drag Race fans! If you love the show and love viewing it with others with some delicious beverages nearby, then start your engines and head down to Universal for the RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 View Party!

Hosted by the talented and beautiful Vybe, end your work week on a high as some of the fiercest queens from past seasons return to showcase their Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent.

Best to book in your spot to ensure you can have a fight night out!

 

When: Every Friday night between 9th June – 14th July at 7 pm to 10 pm

Where: Universal Sydney, 85-91 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst

Price: Free

