Twelfth Night Or What You Will: What’s On In Queer Sydney

What a crazy three weeks! The city was full of colours and we here at the Star Observer hope everyone had fun. There’s still plenty of things to do and the fun never ends so here’s what’s on in queer Sydney:

Twelfth Night: or What You Will

What do you get if you cross William Shakespeare’s bittersweet comedy of Twelfth Night and Sydney WorldPride celebrations? You get a show filled with a talented LGBTQI+ cast that highlights the queer themes and content within the play.

The story follows a young woman named Viola who has found herself stranded alone in a strange and unfamiliar country and disguises herself as a man for safety. A love triangle soon ensues as a man and a woman have fallen in love with Viola’s male alter ego, Cesario.

When: Thursday 9th March until Saturday 11th March from 7:30 pm 10 pm

Where: 57 Denison Street, Camperdown

Advertisements

Price: Adult – $41/ Concession – $31