July 11, 2023
Sydney Fringe Festival 2023
The Sydney Fringe Festival runs from September 1 – 30 and hosts 500 events across 70 venues across Greater Sydney. Creatives and artists across the city come together to share Sydney’s stories presenting new work from all genres.

This year, people can expect a vibrant and expressive world within creative communities that offer unique experiences and transform the city, with a program that is curated by the artists with the audience in mind. 

The 2023 Sydney Fringe Festival runs all September. 

For more information, visit: www.sydneyfringe.com for details.

When: September 1 – 30

Where: Greater Sydney

