By Trans people, for Trans people, T4T is the variety showcase bringing the very best of local trans performance talent to an audience of trans folk, nonbinary folk, and “people who showed up, were given a label, and said, “No thanks.””

T4T Trans Pride Showcase: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

According to this fantastic Instagram Reel by host Anna Piper Scott, only you know if you should come along (“Cis people are allowed but not encouraged”)! Trans performers from the worlds of drag, burlesque, comedy, music and more will be doing performances of their own design- no commissioned performances, no requests, just pure, unbridled, personal expression, in whatever medium best communicates “genderqueer rebellion”. With line-ups for both shows still mostly under wraps, jump on the T4T Transgender Showcase Instagram for updates. Lucy Furr will be featured in the show on Friday the 17th, and self-styled ‘drag clown, cabaret goblin…+smut poet for hire’ Six Inches Uncut will be featured in the show on Saturday 18th.

Where: The Toff in Town, 2nd Floor, Curtain House, 252 Swanston St, Melbourne

When: 7.30pm, Friday 17th and Saturday 18th March

Tickets: $24-$28