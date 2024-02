In conjunction with Mardi Gras, TAP Gallery is holding its annual art prize and exhibition, Outloud.

Artists of all abilities are invited to submit artworks in any medium responding to the theme “Our Future”.

Incredible cash prizes to be won, with the winner announced on Feb 29. The exhibition of works will be held at TAP Gallery.

For more details visit tapgallery.org.au.

When: Feb 26 – Mar 3

Where: 259 Riley St, Surry Hills