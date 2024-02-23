The Bobby Goldsmith Foundation Little Red Dress Run Sprints Into Action

Strap on your runners, slip on a red dress and let’s run to support a worthy cause at Bobby Goldsmith Foundation’s (BGF) inaugural Little Red Dress Run! Runners from across Sydney will join drag artists and entertainers dressed in their favourite little red dresses in a wild evening of colour and fun.

This Mardi Gras, runners can join a group or run solo across the 2km track in Sydney’s Domain to raise funds for people living with HIV. Drag entertainer Joyce Maynge will host the event alongside enthusiastic drag runners and BGF Ambassadors Etcetera Etcetera and Hollywould Star.

BGF has been at the forefront of providing comprehensive support for people living with HIV for four decades. Events like the Little Red Dress Run are vital for continuing support from partners and the community in caring for those affected by HIV.

Nick Lawson, the CEO of BGF, states that “raising awareness and raising funds for our work is such a vital part of what we do but having fun while doing it is so important.”

To register or donate, visit www.bgf.org.au/events.

Wednesday 28th February, 2024

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Phillip Precinct, The Domain, Art Gallery Road, Sydney, NSW, 2000