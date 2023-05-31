The Boulet Brothers Dragula Titans Tour: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

May 31, 2023
The Boulet Brothers Dragula Titans Tour: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Image: Image: Instagram

Presented by In The Dark, the Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans Tour comes to Melbourne to deliver ghoulish glam, monstrous moves and thrills that will send chills up your spine.

These horror drag icons bring with them the incredible Koco Caine, Victoria Black and Hoso Terra Toma to “a night of Drag, Filth, Horror, and Glamour”. Watch all four seasons of the Boulet Brothers’ Dragula on Amazon Prime to see these fierce and frightening queens grow into their gruesome final forms, and gorge yourself on the Titans season to watch these past contestants take another stab at the spooky crown!

When: June 8, 2023, 7.30 pm–11 pm.
Where: Chasers Nightclub 386 Chapel Street South Yarra
Tickets: $87.93 for General Admission–$221.22 for VIP meet and greet + signed tour poster.
Accessibility: This event is standing-room only.

**This event is strictly for 18+

