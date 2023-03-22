The Butch is Back – Reuben Kaye Returns To The Sydney Stage

Self-described, ‘Actress, model and award-winning cry for help,’ Reuben Kaye, is returning to the city for his showcase at the Sydney Comedy Festival in April.

The fabulous, queer icon is reviving his ‘The Butch is Back’ show in a Sydney exclusive encore after its successful debut in 2021.

Time Out’s review of the show and Reuben’s onstage evolution described him as, “Magnificent. And that magnificence has expanded so much that containment is no longer possible and everyone who sees him may never get the glitter out of their hearts.”

Rueben’s spectaculars merge comedy with the theatrical and some ‘controversial’ political commentary, the latter getting him in hot water earlier this month during an appearance on Network 10’s The Project. While The Project was forced to make an on-air apology, the comedian posted a TikTok entitled “the joke that broke the internet” with the cheeky caption, “Some heroes don’t wear capes… They wear lashes.”

Rueben is infamous for calling out the social injustices of the world in his performances. But they’re always complete with a sequinned flourish, a healthy dose of vanity, and a punchline sharper than his winged eyeliner. Reuben has described his flair for the taboo as, “I want to poke the bear… It lets the audience decide what’s really offensive, the language you’re using or the topics you’re addressing.”

The Sydney Comedy Festival will be running from April 24 to May 21 and will include many showcases of up-and-coming and established, queer talent including Rhys Nicholson, Anita Wigl’it, and comedy duo Samantha Andrew and Mel O’Brien.

Reuben’s show will be held at the Enmore Theatre on April 28.