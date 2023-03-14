Have you got a creative business that you’re wanting to develop and grow? Network with other small creative business owners, and learn how to grow your business with the help of a diverse panel of speakers!

The Finders Keepers Creative Business Summit: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

This Friday the 17th of March, join Australia’s leading design marketplace, The Finders Keepers, at this festival of creativity and entrepreneurship! Listen to speakers like First Nations artist Bobbi Lockyer, co-founders of Cardigang, Cat Bloxsom and Morgan Collins, the head of business development at Square, Colin Birney and many more, while enjoying delicious catering by Mabu Mabu.

“Melbourne really embraces creativity in many ways, and we can’t wait to bring together a room full of creative entrepreneurs, side-hustlers and people working in creative roles to celebrate what it means to be courageous in creativity,” said The Finders Keepers managing director Sarah Thornton.

When: Friday 17 March 2023, 9:15am start, 4:30pm close followed by networking drinks until 6:30pm

Where: The Edge, Federation Square, Melbourne

Tickets: $369-$499 Tickets sales close EOB 15th March so book now!