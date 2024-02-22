The Lewis Trilogy: Pride Guide 2024

Rita Bratovich
February 23, 2024
The Lewis Trilogy: Pride Guide 2024
Image: Supplied. Louis Nowra for The Lewis Trilogy

Renowned playwright Louis Nowra has combined three plays spanning his long, successful career to create The Lewis Trilogy, the most audacious staging of his work yet.

Summer of the Aliens, Cosi and This Much Is True will be performed by an ensemble of eight and staged individually.

Featuring a stellar cast, this epic presentation is a unique theatrical event and is being staged in an iconic, soon-to-be refurbished theatre.

When: Feb 9 – Apr 21

Where: Griffin Theatre, Craigend St, Darlinghurst

