Larry Kramer’s The Normal Heart is coming to Sydney in August.

Based on playwright Larry Kramer’s own experiences founding the Gay Men’s Health Crisis in New York in the 1980s, The Normal Heart follows reluctant leader, yet unflinching activist, Ned Weeks, as he works to raise awareness of HIV/AIDS.

According to organisers, it is a “powerful drama based on the harrowing true story of the beginning of the AIDS crisis in New York City, and the gay men who fought the entire political system to have their plight taken seriously.”

Directed by George Benca, The Normal Heart is a “heartfelt’ story that “will stay with you for a very long time.”

When: August 17 – 26

Where: STAG Theatre, Strathmore Community Centre, 50 Loeman Street, Strathmore, VIC